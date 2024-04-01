KCR’s vehicle searched by poll officials: BRS

Hyderabad, March 31
As part of poll duty, election officials on Sunday searched the bus in which former Telangana Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao was traveling during his visit to Suryapet district, about 170 km from here.
Voting will be held in Telangana for the upcoming Lok Sabha poll on May 13 for which the model code conduct is currently in place.
According to sources in the BRS, Rao was on his way to Suryapet as part of his tour to inspect agricultural fields which are allegedly facing drought-like conditions.
The BRS sources said the vehicle was checked at Edulaparre tanda check-post in the district.
KCR was interacting with farmers to instill confidence in view of the drought-like conditions faced by them, party sources said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA puts up unity show in Capital, urges people to ‘restore democracy’
Rahul accuses PM of taking to ‘match-fixing’ to win Lok Sabh...
Will ensure ill-gotten wealth is returned: PM Modi’s dig at Opposition
Kicks off BJP’s LS campaign in UP with Meerut rally
‘Anti-national act’: PM Modi targets Congress for giving island to Sri Lanka
Address Chinese transgressions: Kharge