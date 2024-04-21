K’taka Dy CM booked for poll code violation

PTI

Bengaluru, April 20

An FIR has been registered against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for violating the model code of conduct (MCC) by allegedly promising water supply in exchange for votes to residents of a housing society near here, the Election Commission said on Saturday.

The matter came to light after the BJP approached the poll body seeking action against Shivakumar after a video of him seeking votes from the residents of a housing society in Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha segment was shared widely on social media platforms.

Taking to social media platform “X”, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka said an FIR was lodged by the FST (Flying Squad Teams) of Bengaluru against Deputy CM DK Shivakumar for MCC violation while addressing apartment owners in RR Nagara.

The FIR has been registered at the RMC Yard police station under appropriate sections of the IPC for bribery and undue influence during elections, it stated.

In the video clip, Shivakumar was purportedly heard saying that he had come for a “business deal” and if the 2,510 houses in the housing society (6,424 votes) went to his candidate, he assured them that their major issues concerning supply of the Cauvery water and need for a civic amenity site would be resolved by him within three months.

Shivakumar’s brother DK Suresh is seeking re-election from Bangalore Rural in the Lok Sabha elections.

