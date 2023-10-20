 Laptop, tablet import norms tweaked for easy authorisation : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Laptop, tablet import norms tweaked for easy authorisation

Laptop, tablet import norms tweaked for easy authorisation

Laptop, tablet import norms tweaked for easy authorisation


Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, October 19

India has announced a major tweak to its IT hardware import policy, allowing seamless authorisation on web portal for importers under a new automated import regime.

This comes after hardware items of daily use such as laptops, tablets, personal computers and servers were put on the restricted list for import in August. Secretary Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeITY) S Krishnan and Director General Foreign Trade (DGFT) Santosh Sarangi announced the changes here. The import authorisation will be online and an end-to-end online system will ensure it remains faceless and contactless.

Faceless, contactless system

  • Govt had put daily use IT hardware such as laptops, tablets on restricted list for import in Aug, deferred it later
  • New ‘authorisation’ system will not restrict import & aims to monitor import without hurting supply
  • Importer will give item summary and details of past import, export & turnover while seeking authorisation
  • It will be faceless, contactless system; government will use data for monitoring inbound shipments

Import of laptops, computers and tablets for personal use will be exempt from import authorisation. Further, import of entities for defence and security purposes will be exempt, as also SEZ units importing items for own use. “The supply chain will not be constrained. We will ensure there is adequate availability and prices don’t go up,” said Krishnan, adding: “We have to ensure there is no shortage for users.”

“The changes announced today are within the WTO framework,” said Krishnan, while answering queries about countries such as the US and Taiwan petitioning the WTO following restrictions imposed by India. The new regime is set to kick in on November 1.

The tweak comes after a round of talks with trade bodies. The changes were based on interaction with industry and idea to make import system totally automated,

said Krishnan. The new import regime would provide data to ensure it remained a digitally trusted system. Intent was not to cause any difficulty or impose restrictions, he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hardeep Nijjar’s killing: Australian intel chief says ‘no reason to dispute’ Canadian PM Trudeau’s claim

2
Trending

This is how Pakistani actress plans to punish India if Bangladesh win cricket world cup 2023 match today

3
India

BSF man shoots himself dead in J-K after wife dies by suicide

4
World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli sniffs at Tendulkar’s record as India slay Bangla Tigers by 7 wickets

5
Diaspora

'It contradicts my religious beliefs': Sikh law student's suit over mandatory oath to monarchy dismissed in Canada

6
Punjab

67-year-old man stabbed to death in Patiala

7
World Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma gets 3 challans for speeding at 215 km/hr to join his team in Pune: Report

8
India

How a tattoo, stolen wireless set led police to TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan's killers

9
Diaspora

Sikh youth who was assaulted in New York bus says 'shaken' as his ‘turban was specifically targeted’

10
India

Don't punish Vasundhara Raje because of me: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to BJP

Don't Miss

View All
Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Top News

Sunak backs Israel ‘in its darkest hour’, but calls for easing of civilians’ plight

Sunak backs Israel ‘in its darkest hour’, but calls for easing of civilians’ plight

8 Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes | 63 Hamas operat...

India favours direct talks between Israel, Palestine

India favours direct talks between Israel, Palestine

PM dials Abbas, gives assurance on aid

‘Don’t punish her because of me’: Gehlot defends Raje in rare move

‘Don’t punish her because of me’: Gehlot defends Raje in rare move

Strain in INDIA bloc as Akhilesh accuses Congress of ‘betrayal’

Strain in INDIA bloc as Akhilesh accuses Congress of ‘betrayal’

Rahul promises caste census in Telangana

Rahul promises caste census in Telangana


Cities

View All

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

RRTS named ‘Namo Bharat’; PM to unveil Delhi-Meerut line today

RRTS named ‘Namo Bharat’; PM to unveil Delhi-Meerut line today

Delhi L-G clears way for acquisition of land for Metro

Court lets Sisodia use MLA fund for projects

Satyendar Jain’s interim bail extended till Nov 6

Majithia seeks CBI probe in Dhillon brothers’ death case

Majithia seeks CBI probe in Dhillon brothers’ death case

1,66,464 MT paddy arrives in 81 grain markets