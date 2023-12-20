Lok Sabha discusses Bills to replace criminal laws

New Delhi, December 19
The Lok Sabha today started a discussion on three important Bills which seek to reform criminal laws. The Bills are Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, which seek to repeal and replace the Indian Penal Code 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 and the Indian Evidence Act 1872.
The Bills were initially introduced in the Monsoon Session and were referred to a parliamentary panel. The initial Bills were withdrawn and were re-introduced during this session, incorporating certain suggestions made by the committee. Home Minister Amit Shah said that most of the changes from the first versions were grammatical in nature. BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad, senior advocate and former Union Law Minister, speaking in favour of the Bills, said “The IPC focused on punishment, the proposed Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita focuses on nyaya (justice).
