New Delhi, January 10
The Congress on Wednesday said the Manipur government had denied it permission to start the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from the Palace grounds in Imphal and asserted that it is determined to begin the march from the northeastern state and has sought permission for another location in the city.
At a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Congress general secretaries Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal launched a pamphlet and a website on the yatra.
Replying to a reporter's question, Venugopal said the Manipur government had declined permission for starting the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Imphal's Palace grounds.
He asserted that the Congress is determined to start the yatra from Manipur and said the party had sought permission to start the march from another location in Imphal.
The yatra, which is scheduled to begin on January 14, will cover 6,713 kilometres and the participants will travel on buses and foot.
The yatra being organised ahead of the 2024 general election will cover 110 districts, 100 Lok Sabha seats and 337 Assembly segments in 66 days.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur govt has denied permission to start Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Imphal's Palace grounds: Congress
At a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Congress gen...
At Vibrant Gujarat Summit, PM Narendra Modi lists 10 key areas; asks global majors to invest in ‘pillar of stability’ India
Modi says that in a world surrounded by uncertainties, India...
Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani have multi-billion plans to expand green energy facilities in Gujarat; Suzuki to make electric vehicles in state
Tatas, Korean Simmtech to set up semiconductor plants
Nitin Gadkari’s vision for Punjab: Travel from Ludhiana to Ropar in 1 hour, drones for farmers; state to be hub of hydrogen
Lays the foundation stones for 29 highway projects worth Rs ...
Not hands, it was 'cloth or pillow', Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth 'smothered' 4-year-old son 36 hours before being caught, says doctor after autopsy
There was no blood loss or struggle marks on the body