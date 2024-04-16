 Move over El Niño, La Niña is coming, weather-wise, what to expect : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Move over El Niño, La Niña is coming, weather-wise, what to expect

Move over El Niño, La Niña is coming, weather-wise, what to expect

March 2024 ranked as the warmest March in World’s climate record, and one of the reasons was El Niño; La Niña may lead to a more severe Atlantic hurricane season

Move over El Niño, La Niña is coming, weather-wise, what to expect

Photo for representation only.



Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, April 16

Last month, Earth added another unneeded record with March 2024 becoming the warmest March in the planet’s climate record, and one of the key reasons was said to be the prevalence of El Niño phenomenon.

The month also continued the world’s streak of record-breaking warm months — 10 in a row—according to NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI).

As per NOAA, the “average global land and ocean-surface temperature for March was 2.43 degrees F (1.35 degrees C) above the 20th-century average of 54.9 degrees (12.7 degrees C), ranking as the warmest March in the 175-year global climate record. March 2024 was also the 10th-consecutive month of record-high global temperatures”.

According to the WMO, the 2023-24 El Nino peaked as one of the five strongest on record, resulting in above-normal temperatures over almost all land areas between March and May.

Prevailing El Nino conditions fuelled record temperatures and extreme events the world over, with 2023 being the warmest on record.

Early and intense heat waves in southern parts of India can be attributed to the prevailing El Niño conditions.

Move over El Niño, La Niña is arriving

The IMD, which yesterday presented a forecast for the upcoming Southwest Monsoon said La Niña, was expected to take the place of a weakening El Niño this summer.

The monsoon forecast suggested above average seasonal rainfall during June to September—106% of the Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of ± 5%.

Currently, moderate El Niño conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region, the IMD said.

“The latest Monsoon Mission Climate Forecast System (MMCFS) as well as other climate model forecasts indicate that the El Niño condition is likely to weaken further to neutral El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions during early part of the monsoon season and La Niña conditions are likely to develop during second half of monsoon season,” it added.

SSTs and India

At present, neutral Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions are prevailing over the Indian Ocean and the latest climate model forecasts indicate that the positive IOD conditions are likely to develop during the later part of the southwest monsoon season, the IMD said.

As sea surface temperature (SST) conditions over the Pacific and the Indian Oceans are known to have a strong influence on the Indian monsoon, scientists are “carefully monitoring the evolution of sea surface conditions over these Ocean basins,” the IMD said.

As per meteorologists, the shift from El Niño to La Niña may have implications for what to expect in the winters.

“The spring snow cover extent over the Northern Hemisphere as well as Eurasia has a generally inverse relationship with the subsequent Indian summer monsoon rainfall. The northern hemisphere snow cover areas during January to March 2024 were observed to be below normal. The expected La Nina, positive IOD and below normal snow cover over northern hemisphere would be favourable for rainfall during southwest monsoon season, 2024,” the IMD says

La Niña and hurricanes in West

El Niño, and La Niña, are both SSTs.

El Niño, the periodic warming of water in the eastern and central Pacific Ocean near the equator, peaked in late November and December and started to wane over the last couple of months.

El Niño, which means ‘Little Boy’ in Spanish, also affects weather in the US and Canada significantly.

The warmer waters cause the Pacific jet stream to move south of its neutral position resulting in areas in the northern US and Canada becoming dryer and warmer than usual. But in the US Gulf Coast and Southeast, these periods are wetter than usual and have increased flooding, explains NOAA

La Niña, which means ‘Little Girl’ in Spanish, has the opposite effect of El Niño.

During La Niña events, trade winds are stronger than usual, pushing more warm water toward Asia. These cold waters in the Pacific push the jet stream northward. This tends to lead to drought in the southern US and heavy rains and flooding in the Pacific Northwest and Canada. During a La Niña year, winter temperatures are warmer than normal in the South and cooler than normal in the North, it adds

La Niña is expected to result in a more severe Atlantic hurricane season.

La Niña increases the number of hurricanes that develop and allows stronger hurricanes to form, say experts

Chances that continental US and the Caribbean Islands experience a hurricane increase substantially during La Niña and decrease during El Niño, they add.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

BJP announces 3 candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab; fields ex-IAS officer Parampal Kaur from Bathinda

2
Punjab

AAP announces 4 more candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, fields Muktsar’s MLA Kaka Brar from Ferozepur

3
Punjab

To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

4
India

Weatherman extends forecast of wet spell over north-west India till April 21

5
Uttarakhand Advertisements case

Ramdev, Balkrishna tender apologies ‘in person' with folded hands; Supreme Court says ‘you are not off the hook’

6
India

‘Excuses...’: PM Modi slams Opposition's ‘no level playing field’ allegation

7
Business

With just Rs 150 base airfare, take a 50-minute flight from Lilabari to Tezpur in Assam

8
Punjab

‘Will spread mistrust’, Jagir Kaur on denial of Sangrur ticket to Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa

9
Himachal

Kangana calls Vikramaditya 'chotta pappu'; Congress minister describes Bollywood's queen as ‘badi behan'

10
Punjab

Patient shares bed with corpse at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

ASI shot dead, another injured after man opens fire on Delhi's busy flyover; accused then kills self

ASI shot dead, another injured after man opens fire on Delhi's busy flyover; accused then kills self

The deceased ASI has been identified as Dinesh Sharma while ...

Willing to tender public apology, Ramdev and Balkrishna tell Supreme Court

Ramdev, Balkrishna tender apologies ‘in person' with folded hands; Supreme Court says ‘you are not off the hook’

A Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanull...

BJP announces 4 candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab

BJP announces 3 candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab; fields ex-IAS officer Parampal Kaur from Bathinda

The party replaces Union minister Som Parkash with his wife ...

Muktsar’s MLA Jagdeep Kaka Brar is AAP’s Ferozepur candidate for Punjab LS election

AAP announces 4 more candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, fields Muktsar’s MLA Kaka Brar from Ferozepur

Former MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu from Jalandhar

Punjab Police crack Nangal VHP leader murder case, arrest 2 terror operatives

Punjab Police crack Nangal VHP leader murder case, arrest 2 terror operatives

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav says 'it is a terror module, operate...


Cities

View All

Police crack jewellery shop robbery case

Police crack jewellery shop robbery case

DTF members condole death of woman mid-day meal worker

Vigilance nabs ASI for taking Rs 5K bribe

Hand over Children’s Park at Company Bagh to public: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh to AIT Chairman

School bus drivers exhorted to follow traffic rules in letter & spirit

INDIA VOTES 2024: To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

It’s party’s call, but want to fight from Bathinda: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Chandigarh: 17 challaned for wasting water

Chandigarh: 17 challaned for wasting water

Fire scare at event attended by Punjab Governor at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh

Pawan Bansal, aides skip key Congress meeting in Chandigarh

Several Chandigarh Congress office-bearers resign, seek Harmohinder Singh Lucky’s removal

Mohali: Flier posts ordeal in sky on social media

ASI shot dead, another injured after man opens fire on Delhi's busy flyover; accused then kills self

ASI shot dead, another injured after man opens fire on Delhi's busy flyover; accused then kills self

Chanpreet worked for BJP also, AAP claims; slams attempts to 'tarnish' its image

Delhi police arrests woman for stealing, selling luxury cars

Supreme Court asks MLA Amanatullah to appear before ED on April 18

CM will meet 2 ministers in jail every week: Pathak

Jalandhar LS seat: Barring SAD, all parties ready with candidates

Jalandhar LS seat: Barring SAD, all parties ready with candidates

Won’t seek votes for any political party, says AAP MP Seechewal

BJP releases poll manifesto, says it’s an overview of India in 2047

Youth stabbed to death over old feud

Fire breaks out at sports factory, immigration office

EPFO recovers Rs 30.22 crore from 49 defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

EPFO recovers Rs 30.22 crore from 49 defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

Patient shares bed with corpse at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Wheat procurement: 2,150 MT arrives in Ludhiana district mandis

Loh-Langar land row: Residents feel cheated, anxious about future

INDIA VOTES 2024: People will help BJP win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, says Vijay Sampla

Giving MSP on all crops too tough: Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Giving MSP on all crops too tough: Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Patiala: Turncoats leave electorate confused over party symbols

Railway cricket meet kicks off

Special event marks Khalsa Sajna Diwas