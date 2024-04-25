No poison detected in Mukhtar Ansari’s viscera: Officials

PTI

Lucknow, April 24

Contrary to the allegations of Mukhtar Ansari’s family members, no poison was detected in the viscera of the gangster-turned-politician who died in an Uttar Pradesh jail last month, officials said here on Wednesday.

The postmortem report of Ansari, who was lodged in the Banda jail and died on March 28, had earlier said the reason for his death was “myocardial refraction” or heart attack. Ansari’s family, however, had been insisting that he was subjected to slow poisoning in jail.

#Lucknow #Uttar Pradesh