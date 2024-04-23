Panic in BJP camp after sensing defeat: Mamata

PTI

Raiganj, April 22

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the BJP was in panic mode after sensing defeat in the first phase of polling last week and asserted the rout of the saffron camp across the country was imminent.

Addressing a rally at Raiganj, she described the controversy surrounding Sandeshkhali as a “pre-planned ploy” by the BJP to malign the state government at a time when the Lok Sabha elections are underway.

“Fear and panic have gripped the BJP. After the first phase of polling for nearly 100 seats across the country, they have sensed defeat. That is why they are making baseless statements. The rout of the saffron camp is only a matter of time,” she claimed.

#BJP #Mamata Banerjee #West Bengal