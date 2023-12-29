Parl breach: Cops move court for polygraph test

New Delhi: The police have moved the court seeking permission to conduct polygraph test of six persons held in the Parliament security breach case. TNS
Delhi Police yet to crack embassy explosion case
New Delhi: The two suspects identified on CCTV had no link with the “explosion” that occurred near the Israeli embassy here on Tuesday, police sources said.
