Parliament security breach: Delhi High Court stays order asking police to provide FIR copy to accused

New Delhi, December 22

The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed a city court’s order requiring the Delhi Police to supply a copy of the FIR to an accused in the Parliament security breach case.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notice to accused Neelam Devi on a petition challenging the trial court’s December 21 order directing the police to furnish a copy of the FIR to the counsel for the accused as per law and posted the matter for further hearing on January 4, 2024.

The Delhi Police counsel contended that in sensitive matters, the accused has to approach the commissioner who will form a committee to decide the application for providing a copy of the FIR and, if denied, they can move the court for relief.

However, the trial court erred in directing the police to provide the FIR copy to the accused, the Delhi Police counsel said.

On Thursday, the trial court extended till January 5 the custody of four accused — Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde and Neelam Devi — arrested in the Parliament security breach case.

On an application by Neelam, the trial court directed the Investigating Officer (IO) to supply a copy of the FIR to her counsel.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13, two of the accused — Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D — jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs.

Around the same time, two others — Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi — sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting “tanashahi nahi chalegi” outside the Parliament House premises.

The police have also arrested Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat in the case. All the six accused were being interrogated in police custody. (With PTI Inputs)

