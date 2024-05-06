PM reaches out to UP Muslims, says Opposition used them as pawns

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday capped his daylong campaign in Uttar Pradesh with a visit to Ayodhya where he offered prayers at the Ram Temple and held a roadshow.

Won’t let nation suffer INDIA bloc partners do not realise that they are preparing a ground to break the nation once again on the basis of religion, but I will never allow religion-based reservation in the country. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

In a televised ceremony on the eve of Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha elections on May 7, the PM was seen prostrating before the Ram Lalla idol. “The hearts of the people of Ayodhya are as big as Lord Shri Ram. Greetings to the people who came to give blessings in the road show!” the PM said in a post on social media platform X.

The Faizabad Lok Sabha seat under which Ayodhya district falls will vote in the Phase 5 on May 20. In the Phase 3 on May 7, 10 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will vote and another 13 will go to the polls on May 13.

Earlier addressing a poll rally at Sitapur in favour of BJP candidate Rekha Verma from Dhaurahra, the PM reached out to the Muslims, saying the community had realised that the Congress and Samajwadi Party had only used them as “pawns”.

“Muslim brothers and sisters are seeing how housing under the PM Awas Yojana are being given to all needy. From water connection and gas cylinder under Ujjwala Yojana, to other plans, every government benefit has been given to all without discrimination. They (Muslims) are also getting benefits of all schemes without discrimination,” he said.

Modi said the Muslim community realised that the Congress and INDI alliance members had reduced them to pawns. “This is why the community is distancing itself from these contractors of vote bank politics. Now, to save the Muslim vote bank, these people are openly playing a new game of appeasement,” the PM said.

He reiterated that the Congress manifesto reflected a Muslim League thinking and added, “BR Ambedkar and even Jawaharlal Nehru had said there would be no religion-based reservation, but the Congress and INDIA bloc are hell bent on giving reservation on the basis of religion,” he said.

The PM said the INDIA bloc partners did not realise that they were preparing a ground to break the country once again on the basis of religion, but he would never allow religion-based reservation.

Attacking the SP and Congress on Article 370, Modi said the allies wanted to restore the Article which “the Modi government has buried in a graveyard”.

“Will this be allowed? No. But by saying so, the Congress and SP are insulting BR Ambedkar who had framed the Constitution for the whole country, but the Congress did not implement the Constitution everywhere because it gave Article 370 for Jammu and Kashmir,” the PM added.

