Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asks PM Modi to focus on core issues

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, May 8

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on PM Narendra Modi and the BJP-led government, accusing them of fostering ties with industrialists and waiving their loans worth Rs 16 lakh crore.

Her statements came during a rally in support of her brother Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting from the Raebareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.

In response to the PM’s comments made at a rally in Telangana, where he questioned why the Congress had ceased discussing the “Ambani-Adani” issue, Priyanka said, “Today he (Modi) is saying Rahul does not take the name of Adani, Ambani... He does so every day. He brings their truth in front of you every day.”

She said the PM should focus on matters such as unemployment, inflation and women’s safety, instead of engaging in irrelevant controversies. She challenged the PM to address these concerns directly, asserting that only then would she consider his actions meaningful.

“PM Modi has been giving a lot of clarifications over the past few days. PM Modi calls my brother ‘Shehzada’ but he is ‘Shehenshah’... He is giving clarifications because people are seeing that the entire country’s property has been given to some billionaires,” she added.

Priyanka emphasised the need for a shift towards substantive discussion on critical issues rather than relying solely on religious appeals for electoral gains. She highlighted the importance of engaging with the electorate on issues that directly impacted their lives.

She expressed gratitude towards the people of Raebareli, underscoring the deep-rooted connection her family shared with the region.

She said the issue of electoral bonds exposed the BJP’s claims of honesty. She urged the public to scrutinise the government’s actions closely, emphasising the need for transparency in governance.

