Rahul Gandhi's helicopter checked by election officials in Tamil Nadu

Nilgiris (Tamil Nadu), April 15
Election officials here on Monday conducted checks in a helicopter carrying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
The flying squad officials conducted the search after the helicopter landed here, police said.
Gandhi was on his way to his parliamentary constituency, Kerala's Wayanad, where he has a slew of campaign activities, including public meeting.
He is fighting the April 26 Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad, seeking a successive term.
