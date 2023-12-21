Retired DSP's son detained in Parliament security breach case; Delhi Police question 2 more people

PTI

Bagalkote (Karnataka)/New Delhi, December 21

The Delhi police have taken into custody a youth from Karnataka in connection with the security breach in Parliament, official sources said on Thursday.

Saikrishna Jagali, a techie and son of a retired DSP, was picked up from his house at Vidyagiri in the district headquarters town of Bagalkote on Wednesday night.

Jagali, who works with a multinational company in Bengaluru, is said to be a friend of Manoranjan D, a resident of Mysuru, one of the two intruders who trespassed into the Lok Sabha chamber last week.

Jagali was also Manoranjan's roommate during his college days, sources said.

Jagali's sister Spanda said a Delhi police team came and took her brother with them.

"It is true that the Delhi Police came. My brother was interrogated. We have fully cooperated with the inquiry," she said.

Spanda said her brother had done "nothing wrong".

"Both Manoranjan and Saikrishna Jagali were roommates. Now my brother works from home," she added. PTI

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have questioned two more people in connection with the Parliament security breach case, sources said on Thursday.

While one of them is said to be a close friend of accused Manoranjan D and belongs to Karnataka, the other hails from Uttar Pradesh, police sources said.

A team of the Special Cell questioned the duo on Wednesday, they added.

They are suspected to be a part of the now-deleted Facebook page 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club', which was created by the accused before the security breach incident, said sources.

