Rs 315-crore assets linked to ex-NCP MP attached by ED

New Delhi, October 15
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached land, windmills, silver and diamond jewellery and bullion worth more than Rs 315 crore as part of an alleged bank fraud-linked money laundering probe against a former NCP MP from Maharashtra, his family and businesses.
Ishwarlal Shankarlal Jain Lalwani, a former Rajya Sabha MP from the NCP, is the promoter of Rajmal Lakhichand Jewellers Pvt Ltd, RL Gold Pvt Ltd and Manraj Jewellers among others. An ED statement said it had recently issued a provisional order under the PMLA to attach 70 immovable assets located in Jalgaon, Mumbai, Thane and Aurangabad districts of Maharashtra and Kutch in Gujarat.
