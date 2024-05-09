Sam Pitroda not new to controversies

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 8

Former Congress leader Sam Pitroda is not new to controversies. Apart from his latest comments on the appearance of Indians and earlier on the defence of inheritance tax, Pitroda has stoked political storms in the past, putting the Congress on the defensive.

In January this year, the BJP termed the Congress “anti-Dalit” after Pitroda said that late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru contributed more to the drafting of the Indian Constitution than BR Ambedkar. In June 2023, Pitroda had created a stir by asking if “Ram Mandir was a real issue”.

“Temples are not going to create jobs,” he had said.

In May 2019 on the eve of the 17th General Election, he had said in response to a question on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots: “Hua toh hua (what happened, happened).”

In the wake of the Pulwama attack also, Pitroda had questioned the veracity of the Balakot air strikes by the IAF. “I do not know much about attacks. They happen all the time. An attack happened in Mumbai also. We could have then reacted and sent our planes, but that is not the right approach,” he had said.

In April 2019, he urged the middle class “not to be selfish” and to “pay more taxes” to fund the then Congress poll promise of NYAY (minimum income) to the poor.

