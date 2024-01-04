SC seeks Sectt’s reply on Mahua’s expulsion

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The SC has asked the LS Secretariat to respond to TMC leader Mahua Moitra’s plea challenging her expulsion, but refused to let her take part in House proceedings. tns

Don’t reveal Gyanvapi report for 4 weeks: ASI

Varanasi: The ASI has urged a Varanasi court not to make its Gyanvapi mosque complex survey report public for at least four more weeks. pti

At Kuno, 3 cubs born to Namibian cheetah

New Delhi: After a series of setbacks to ‘Project Cheetah’, Namibian cheetah Aasha gave birth to three cubs at the Kuno park in MP’s Sheopur.

