Security breach: Entry of visitors inside Parliament complex suspended

New Delhi, December 13
The entry of visitors inside the Parliament House complex has been suspended after two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery on Wednesday afternoon.
One of the persons was identified as Sagar Sharma and the other Manoranjan.
People carrying valid visitors' passes for the day were being sent back from the reception area.
Officials said so far there has been no written instruction “banning” visitors. Usually, visitors' passes are issued for two hours.
Earlier in the day, the wives of several MPs had taken a tour of the new Parliament building.
