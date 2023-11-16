Shah slams Baghel over Mahadev app, ‘love jihad’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 15

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday attacked Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, alleging he had insulted Lord Shiva by naming a betting app (referring to the Mahadev app scam) after the deity.

Addressing a rally in Bemetara, Chhattisgarh, Shah also alleged that the area had become a centre of “love jihad”, and claimed that if the BJP comes to power, no one would dare to indulge in such activities.

Chhattisgarh goes to the polls for the second phase on November 17.

The minister further alleged that Baghel had turned the Durg division from an education hub to a “centre of betting”. Shah further alleged that during the Raman Singh-led BJP government, Durg division had become a centre of education.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also held a rally in Bemetara district and reiterated the demand for a caste census. He said the day Other Backward Classes, Dalits and tribals would learn about their actual population, the "country will change forever".

He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not taking a clear stand on caste census.

