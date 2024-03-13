Supreme Court collegium recommends transfer of two Delhi High Court judges

PTI

New Delhi, March 13

The Supreme Court collegium on Wednesday recommended the transfer of two Delhi High Court judges to Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh High Courts.

The five-member collegium headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud transferred Justice V Kameswar Rao to High Court of Karnataka after he requested for a shift to any other court.

“By a communication dated March 4, Justice V Kameswar Rao, Judge, Delhi High Court, has requested for transfer to any other high court. Acceding to his request, the collegium resolves to recommend that Justice V Kameswar Rao be transferred, in the interest of better administration of justice, to High Court of Karnataka,” the collegium, also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose, said in its resolution.

The collegium also recommended the transfer of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva to Madhya Pradesh High Court.

“By a communication dated March 3, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, Judge, Delhi High Court, has expressed willingness to be transferred to any court. Acceding to his request, the collegium resolves to recommend that Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva be transferred, in the interest of better administration of justice, to Madhya Pradesh High Court,” the resolution said.

If the recommendation for the transfer of the two judges is accepted by the Centre, the strength of judges in Delhi High Court will come down to 40. The high court has a sanctioned strength of 60 judges, including 15 additional judges.

