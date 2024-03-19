Telangana Governor quits, may fight Lok Sabha poll from TN

New Delhi, March 18
Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday resigned as Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor amid signals that the BJP may field her in the Lok Sabha poll from Tamil Nadu.
“I have resigned of my own volition and will spell out future plans once my resignation is accepted. I wish to engage with public service intensely,” Soundararajan said after the Telangana Raj Bhavan announced her resignation.
She sent her resignation to President Droupadi Murmu.
There is talk that the BJP could field her from any of the three Lok Sabha seats — Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari or South Chennai. She had lost the 2019 Lok Sabha poll to K Kanimozhi from Tuticorin.
The Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to field some party bigwigs from Tamil Nadu this time as it hopes to expand its electoral base and win seats.
