Think tanks of India, China discuss ties

New Delhi, April 2
A Ministry of Defence-funded think-tank, Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA), hosted scholars from the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies (SIIS), where discussions were held on understanding each other’s point of view.
The MP-IDSA put out a post on X last night saying, “Scholars from the IDSA and the SIIS discussed ways to rebuild trust between the two countries. They also exchanged views on global and regional strategic issues.”
The MP-IDSA said its Director Sujan R Chinoy gave an overview of the bilateral ties and stressed the importance of rebuilding trust between the two countries.
This is the first physical meeting between the two sides since tensions broke out at the LAC in 2020 after China’s ingress into India’s territory in eastern Ladakh, leading to the biggest-ever military build-up between the two countries since the 1962 war.
The MP-IDSA and the SIIS are MoU partners and had been conducting online interactions after 2020.
