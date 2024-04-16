Three Shahjahan accomplices sent to 10-day ED custody

New Delhi, April 15
A PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court in Kolkata has granted the Enforcement Directorate 10-day custody of three accomplices of arrested TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh. Shib Prasad Hazra, Sheikh Alomgir and Didar Boksh Molla were arrested by the ED on April 12. Earlier, ED had obtained custody of Shahjahan for 13 days.
