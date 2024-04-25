UAV crashes near Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer; Indian Air Force orders probe

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, April 25

An Unmanned Air Vehicle (UAV) of the Indian Air Force met with an accident on Thursday. The incident happened near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan during a routine sortie.

No damage to any personnel or property has been reported. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indian Air Force #Rajasthan