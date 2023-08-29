 Union Cabinet adopts resolution hailing ISRO for success of Chandrayaan-3 mission : The Tribune India

  • India
Union Cabinet adopts resolution hailing ISRO for success of Chandrayaan-3 mission

It said this was not just a victory for Indian space agency but a bright symbol of India’s progress

ISRO Chairman S Somanath after the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the surface of the moon, in Bengaluru, on August 23. PTI Photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 28

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday passed a resolution hailing ISRO for the success of the historic Chandrayaan-3 mission and said it heralded the rise of New India. The flame of progress in India will always seek to light up the lives of people elsewhere, the Cabinet said lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and also his old attachment to Chandrayaan Missions even when he was Gujarat chief minister.

The Cabinet joins the nation in celebrating the historic success of Chandrayaan 3 and also appreciates the monumental achievement of our scientists, the resolution said.

It said this was not just a victory for Indian space agency but is a bright symbol of India's progress and ascent on the global stage.

The Cabinet welcomed the christening of 23rd August as the “National Space Day”.

Thanking the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its efforts for making India the first country to land near the Moon’s south pole with predicted accuracy, Cabinet said the feat was a testament to the spirit of scientists, who since centuries have sought to push the boundaries of human knowledge.

“The wealth of information being sent by ‘Pragyan’ rover from the Moon will advance knowledge and pave the way for ground-breaking discoveries and insights into the mysteries of the moon and beyond.

The Cabinet firmly believes that in an era defined by rapid technological advancements and the quest for innovation, India's scientists stand as shining beacons of knowledge, dedication and expertise,” the resolution said heaping generous praises on scientists.

The Cabinet made a special mention of women scientists and said it was proud to see that a large number of women scientists have contributed to the success of Chandrayaan-3 and India’s space programme in general.

This, the resolution said, will motivate several aspiring women scientists in the years to come.

The Cabinet also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi “for his visionary and exemplary leadership, and his unwavering commitment to India’s space programme for human welfare and scientific progress.”

“When Chandrayaan-1 was successfully launched in 2008, he went to ISRO and personally congratulated the scientists. In the case of Chandrayaan-2 in 2019, when India was just a hair breadth’s distance, in Space terms, from the moon’s surface, Prime Minister’s sagacious leadership and human touch lifted the scientists’ spirits, steeled their resolve and inspired them to pursue the mission with greater purpose,” the cabinet said hailing India’s moon mission success as a fine victory PM’s Jai vigyaan Jai Anusandhaan slogan.

It spoke of private sector participation in space through the establishment of IN-SPACe as an autonomous body under Department of Space, to create an eco-system of industry, academia and start-ups and to attract major share in the global space economy.

It was launched in June 2020 and has since become an instrument for enhancing India’s strides in the world of space, the cabinet said mentioning Hackathons as another platform to propel Indian talents.

The Cabinet also welcomed the naming of two points on the moon as Tiranga Point (footprint of Chandrayaan-2) and ShivShakti Point (Chandrayaan-3’s landing spot) saying, “These names beautifully capture the essence of our past while embracing the spirit of modernity. These names are more than just titles. They establish a thread that intricately links our millennia-old heritage with our scientific ambitions.”

The Cabinet said with the success of Chandrayaan-3 the space sector will now further open up to Indian home-grown start-ups and MSMEs and generate lakhs of job and give scope for new inventions and will open up a world of possibilities for the youth of India.

“By unequivocally stating that the knowledge that will come from the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission will be used for the benefit and progress of humanity, especially the countries of the global south, Prime Minister Modi has once more manifested the spirit of our timeless belief in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. The flame of progress in India will always seek to light up the lives of people elsewhere,” the resolution added.

It said India's advancements in the space sector are more than just monumental scientific achievements —

They represent a vision of progress, self-reliance, and global leadership, and are a symbol of rising New India. “We urge our fellow citizens to leverage these strides to create more opportunities across industries, from satellite communication and meteorology to agriculture and disaster management. We should work to ensure that our innovations have direct applications on the ground, enhancing our infrastructure, boosting our digital economy, and providing critical data to various sectors,” the union cabinet added.

