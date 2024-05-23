Capt Amarinder Singh’s letter to Modi:  Sad I am not there to receive you myself; assure you we will give you the seat

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, May 23

Capt Anarinder Singh, former Punjab chief minister and husband of BJP candidate from Patiala Lok Sabha seat Preneet Kaur, will not be present for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's maiden rally in Punjab on Thursday as he is unwell and has been advised by doctors not to travel.

Singh gave prior intimation of his absence to the prime minister through a personal letter on Wednesday in which he said to the PM, "You have your first rally to Patiala on my request and I feel sad I am not there to personally receive you. I assure you we will give you the seat."

Speaking to The Tribune in Delhi Capt Amarinder's OSD Narender Bhambri said the former CM had gone to Pushpavati Singhania Research Institute on May 13 for tests and returned from there on May 14 after which he suffered a massive gastroenteritis stroke and was on drip for four days.

He was since advised rest due to extreme weakness and is at his Defence Colony house here.

