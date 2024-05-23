Punjab ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh to skip PM Modi's rally on home turf Patiala; resting at Delhi home, unwell

Aman Sood

Patiala, May 23

Punjab former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, who joined the BJP two years back, would not attend the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s, Patiala rally on Thursday owing to health issues.

Also read: Capt Amarinder Singh’s letter to Modi: 'Sad I am not there to receive you myself; assure you we will give you the seat'

Speaking with The Tribune, a senior police official has confirmed that Capt Amarinder will not be in Patiala today.

"Capt Amarinder is resting at Delhi home, unwell since May 14, prior intimation of absence given to PMO, " said his OSD Bhambri.

A close friend of Capt Amarinder Singh said that following some health issues he might give the event a miss. “He is recuperating fine and should be alright in a few days. Following medical advice, he is not likely to attend the Patiala rally,” he confirmed.

Insiders said that the entire poll campaign was planned in such a manner that Capt Amrinder would give a last minute push to the publicity of his wife.

“However, his missing from today’s big rally is a setback”, said a senior leaders.

While Preneet Kaur has always nurtured the constituency with her presence, it has been Capt Amarinder Singh who has been the pivot around whom the local leadership has always hung and it was he who would do the balancing act managing political relations.

Capt Amarinder’s absence means that Preneet Kaur and his daughter Jai Inder Kaur would have to manage the campaign on their own as they have been doing from past month.

Meanwhile, farmer unions supporting the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders have started their march towards Polo Ground as PM Modi was to start his Lok Sabha poll campaign in Punjab by holding his first rally in Patiala.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Capt Amarinder Singh #Narendra Modi