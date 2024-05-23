Punjab and Haryana High Court launches digital portal; nostalgia fills the air

Saurabh Malik
Chandigarh, May 23
The unveiling of the e-HCR (High Court Reporter) website by the Punjab and Haryana High Court was not just about embracing technology; it was a trip down memory lane for many in the legal fraternity. Acting Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, reflecting on his days of legal practice, reminisced about the importance of legal journals in honing skills and knowledge.
As the website, www.hcph.gov.in, promises easier access to judgments reported by the Indian Law Reports (ILR), Justice Sandhawalia's words resonated with seasoned lawyers and aspiring legal minds alike. He shared how, back in the day, subscribing to one or two journals was a ritual for legal practitioners, a way to stay updated and enhance their acumen.
Even in today's digital age, Justice Sandhawalia emphasised the timeless value of reading and staying updated. The launch event, attended by legal luminaries and enthusiasts, evoked nostalgia for simpler times while celebrating the strides made in legal technology.
Registrar Vigilance-cum-PRO Kamaljit Lamba said the e-HCR website stood not just as a digital portal but as a bridge between legal tradition and modernity, where knowledge met nostalgia in the pursuit of legal excellence.
Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal, along with members of the Council of Law Reporting and Library Committee, joined High Court Judges and representatives from the Bar Association during the inauguration. District and Sessions Judges from Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh attended the event virtually. Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu delivered the concluding address.
ILR have a long history since 1875, with the Punjab series originating post-independence and later evolving into the current Indian Law Reports, Punjab and Haryana series, after Haryana's formation in 1966. Traditionally in physical format, these judgments are now accessible online through the e-HCR website. The website hosts over 9,000 judgments, including Full Bench and Division Bench decisions, providing a valuable resource for judges, lawyers and students. It also offers vernacular language support, allowing users to access judgments in Punjabi and Hindi, catering to regional preferences.
