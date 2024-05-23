 PM Modi invokes 1971 at Patiala rally, says he'd have taken back Kartapur Sahib before freeing Pakistani soldiers : The Tribune India

  Punjab
  • PM Modi invokes 1971 at Patiala rally, says he'd have taken back Kartapur Sahib before freeing Pakistani soldiers

PM Modi invokes 1971 at Patiala rally, says he'd have taken back Kartapur Sahib before freeing Pakistani soldiers

Targets Bhagwant Mann, says he is 'kagzi CM' who is always busy marking his presence in 'Delhi darbar'

PM Modi invokes 1971 at Patiala rally, says he'd have taken back Kartapur Sahib before freeing Pakistani soldiers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated during a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Preneet Kaur for Lok Sabha elections, in Patiala, Thursday, May 23, 2024. PTI



PTI

Patiala, May 23

Noting that more than 90,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered in the 1971 Indo-Pak War, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted if he had been in power he would have taken Kartapur Sahib from Pakistan before freeing their troops.

Addressing a rally at Patiala, his first in the state for the seventh phase of Lok Sabha polls on June 1, Modi said Punjab and the Sikh community have always been at the forefront of national-building efforts, even as he lambasted the current AAP government over issues of corruption and drugs trade.

He called Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann only a ‘kagazi CM’ -- chief minister only on paper.

Modi brought up the emotive issue of the gurdwara in Kartarpur Sahib, a place sacred to Sikhs as Guru Nanak Dev spent the last years of his life there, and blamed the Congress for country's partition, saying they did it for sake of power.

The partition left Kartar Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab, just a few kilometres away from the border with India. “For 70 years, we could have a 'darshan' of the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara only with binoculars,” Modi said.

He said opportunity presented itself to take back the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in 1971 when more than 90,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered before the Indian Army and "we had the trump card in our hands”.

“Had Modi been there at that time, I would have taken Kartapur Sahib from them (made it part of Indian territory) and then freed their troops,” he said.

“They (Congress) did not do that, but I did as much I could,” Modi added, referring to the opening of the Kartapur Sahib Corridor in 2019 that made it easier for Sikh pilgrims to travel to the shrine.

Campaigning for Preneet Kaur, the wife of former chief minister Amarinder Singh, who is BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Patiala, Modi said he had come to seek the blessings in the land of Gurus “by bowing my head”.

Other BJP candidates -- Parampal Kaur Sidhu from Bathinda, Arvind Khanna from Sangrur, Hans Raj Hans from Faridkot and Gejja Ram Valmiki from the Fatehgarh Sahib seat -- were also present on the stage as Modi spoke, donning the traditional Sikh turban.

Punjab has given leadership to the country in various sectors, from agriculture to industry, Modi said. But, the current “fiercely corrupt” Bhagwant Mann government has changed all that, he added.

“Trade and industry are leaving Punjab while the drug trade is growing. The entire state government is running on debt.”

The government's writ does not run here while sand and drug mafia, and shooter gangs' rule, the prime minister said.

“All ministers are enjoying and the 'kagazi CM' is always busy marking his presence in the 'Delhi darbar'. Can such people bring development in Punjab?”

He also took a dig at the AAP and the Congress for fighting the Lok Sabha polls together in Delhi and against each other in Punjab.

“In Punjab, they are fighting against each other in elections just to show to people. Delhi's 'fiercely corrupt party' and the party which is guilty of anti-Sikh riots are enacting a drama of fighting against each other),” he said.

“But the truth is 'panja' (Cong symbol) and 'jhadoo' (AAP symbol) are two outfits, but the shop is the same. Over here they may give any statement (against each other), but in Delhi both are dancing together. That is why, I urge people of Punjab to beware of them.”

He said the party that “betrayed” their guru Anna Hazare and can speak lies 10 times a day can never do any good to Punjab or its children.

Modi listed out steps taken by his government for the benefit of the Sikh community such as tax exemption on material used for making 'langar' and relaxing foreign donation norms to the Golden Temple. He further said his government had announced 'Veer Baal Diwas' to mark the martyrdom of the tenth Sikh guru's sons.

“But some people do not understand what is the meaning of announcing 'Veer Baal Diwas'. I feel sad that there are certain people who have no understanding of it. I wanted every child should know the sacrifices of the sons of Guru Gobind Singh.”

He further said his government brought Sikh families and 'saroops' of Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan. “I have blood relations with you,” said Modi, adding that one of the 'panj pyare' (five beloved ones) of Guru Gobind Singh belonged to Gujarat.

He said he was the Gujarat chief minister, he rebuilt a gurdwara, where first Sikh Guru Nanak Dev once halted, which got damaged in an earthquake. “Modi does not do it for votes. Modi's head bows before the sacrifices of Sikh Gurus,” he said.

Keeping up the attack on the INDIA bloc, he said “they neither have a leader, nor intent” and their biggest aim is the appeasement of their vote bank while the BJP's mantra is 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas'.

Slamming the Congress for opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Modi said Sikh families were persecuted in countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh and his government decided to give them citizenship. “It is not for vote bank,” he stated.

He said the INDIA bloc lies to farmers. “They made a promise with farmers but did not fulfill it. It is the BJP which gives priority to the welfare of farmers.”

In the last 10 years, there was a record purchase of wheat and paddy from Punjab, he said. “We raised MSP two-and-a-half times in the last 10 years,” he added.

Security was beefed up in view of the call given by farmer bodies to hold a demonstration against Modi.

