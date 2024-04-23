 Wasps and bees, beetles and ants: Insect cafés in Bengaluru hope to attract them all : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Wasps and bees, beetles and ants: Insect cafés in Bengaluru hope to attract them all

Wasps and bees, beetles and ants: Insect cafés in Bengaluru hope to attract them all

These are structures made of wood and mud mostly, but will vary according to the area chosen to build them

Wasps and bees, beetles and ants: Insect cafés in Bengaluru hope to attract them all

"They are really good decomposers and ideally should be farmers’ best friends,” said Ramegowda. iStock



PTI

Bengaluru, April 23

Almost 99 per cent of the educated people know nothing of the complex and interdependent world of insects. In their ignorance, they only regard them as pests, said entomologist G K Ramegowda.

“But they are really, really important for the natural balance of our world. Yes, even the pesky house fly that we can’t wait to swat to death. They are really good decomposers and ideally should be farmers’ best friends,” said Ramegowda, who is teaching agricultural entomology at College of Horticulture in Yalachalli Horticulture Farm in Mysuru. This is a constituent college under University of Horticultural Sciences, headquartered in Bagalkot and spread over 22 districts.

About six months ago, to bring attention to the insect world, David Kumar Anthonappa, director of Bengaluru-based Vibhinna India Foundation, wanted to construct 1,000 of what he calls insect café, but also known as insect hotels or motels, globally.

These are structures made of wood and mud mostly, but will vary according to the area chosen to build them. Ideally, it is put up near water bodies or undisturbed areas in parks and gardens.

“I managed to put up some at Lalbagh Botanical Garden, with the help of the officials there as well as another at an NGO in Bhumi. We had put up some at Doddasaagare Botanical Garden in Tumakuru as well. But we needed help if we were to scale it to 1,000. It costs about Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 to build one. So, I reached out to corporate sponsors,” said Anthonappa.

To honour this Earth Day, EY Global Delivery Services (GDS) has committed itself to build and maintain about 25 of these insect cafes under its corporate social responsibility programme.

“We wanted to bring attention to something that has not been talked about as much as it should be. When David proposed this direct intervention to address the decreasing diversity of the insect world, we decided to go for it,” said Rumi Mallick Mitra, director of corporate responsibility at EY GDS.

The EY GDS team will be maintaining seven insect cafés in Doddasaagare Botanical Garden, eight at Lal Bagh and another eight at Cubbon Park, which will be highlighted in an event on June 5, said Mitra.

Building nesting frames for insects is not exactly new in Bengaluru. Before Anthonappa’s cafes, the forest department had put up a small one at Bannerghatta Biological Park, calling it an insect hotel, in 2021 – possibly the first in Bengaluru. They can also be found at Turahalli Tree Park and Kadugodi Tree park, again put up by forest department officials, according to news reports.

These cafes or hotels are but a tiny step towards insect conservation, augmentation and enrichment, said Ramegowda.

“If you look at the total species in the world, almost 40 per cent to 50 per cent will comprise insect species. But intensive cultivation of lands has wiped so many of them out and it is crucial that we get them back as each one has a role to play in the bigger scheme of things,” said Ramegowda.

Man’s interference totally skewed the balance maintained by nature, said Ramegowda. “Pests’ life cycle used to be just a season. But then people wanted to eat things fresh even in non-seasons and started manipulating the natural cycle. So along with year-long mangoes, we also have to deal with pests year round,” he added.

Although the idea is to attract predator insects to insect cafés, which will feed on pests and keep things balanced, one never knows what these cafés will attract, pointed out Ramegowda.

“The café at Lalbagh, for instance, has attracted a lot of pests. This was to be expected as well. I think the real deal is only after the rains. Perhaps, predatory insects will increase then. I am hoping that these will attract stingless bees. Even beetles, especially with beetles around, which have a chemical signal that attracts some specific species of insects, we can expect an increase in biodiversity as well as its density,” added Ramegowda.

The other important role for these insect cafés is the awareness it could potentially create among people, said the experts.

Mitra said that is part of the reason why they involved themselves. “We are so afraid of insects. We need to know they are not the bad guys, that they are pollinators and their existence, or the lack of it, will impact the food chain,” said Mitra.

Anthonappa said insect cafes will serve as points of attraction in urban gardens, engaging the common public, especially children, letting them learn first-hand about the role and need of insects in the ecosystem.

However, this is still a long way away. At the Lalbagh, it took this writer nearly 30 minutes to locate an insect café, despite being told about the general whereabouts of it. Forget the public, even gardeners and guards working there had no clue.

Perhaps, this is for the best. Ramegowda said, left undisturbed and lured by jaggery and cow dung, enriched by rain, it won’t be long before the top of the insect species – the beetles and bees, the so-called predators, will creep into the crevices in the wood, restoring natural balance in that particular ecosystem.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab INDIA VOTES 2024

Tough fight for Harsimrat Badal in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

2
Punjab

Nawanshahr ex-MLA Angad Singh injured in road accident

3
Lok Sabha Elections

Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in Phase 1 the reason?

4
India

Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members

5
India

Australian journalist leaves India over visa issue day after she reported on Sikh separatist Nijjar

6
Trending

Supreme Court rejects Rakhi Sawant’s bail plea, asks her to surrender in leaked video controversy

7
Jalandhar

BJP leader Vijay Sampla’s nephew Robin Sampla joins AAP

8
Punjab

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

9
India

'My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country'; Priyanka Gandhi's blistering attack on PM

10
World

Video: 10 dead as 2 helicopters crash during military rehearsal in Malaysia

Don't Miss

View All
Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Top News

Congress nominee's ‘Constitution forced on Goa’ remarks invite PM’s ire; BJP files complaint

Congress nominee's ‘Constitution forced on Goa’ remarks invite PM’s ire; BJP files complaint

A defiant Fernandes says he is ready for a debate on his con...

Black money was made white through demonetisation, then deposited in BJP's account: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

'My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country'; Priyanka Gandhi's blistering attack on PM

Priyanka was referring to Modi's allegations that the Congre...

Delhi court extends judicial custody of CM Arvind Kejriwal, BRS leader Kavitha in excise policy case till May 7

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal, Kavitha to remain in jail as Delhi court extends their judicial custody till May 7

They were produced before the court through video conference...

Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members

Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members

A Bench led by Justice Hima Kohli expands scope of hearing a...

Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on the ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in phase 1 a reason?

Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in Phase 1 the reason?

Attacking the Congress using the ‘M’—manifesto, ‘mangalsutra...


Cities

View All

8.30 kg ‘pure-grade’ heroin seized in Pathankot, 3 held

8.30 kg ‘pure-grade’ heroin seized in Pathankot, 3 held

Ensure lifting of procured wheat in 72 hours: DC

Passengers continue to face problem due to ‘rail roko’ agitation by farmers

Pakistani intruder held

Employees question AAP candidate on unfulfilled promises

Tough fight for Harsimrat in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Tough fight for Harsimrat Badal in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

Retired DSP, 2 others awarded 12-year-jail term in NDPS case

Retired DSP, 2 others awarded 12-year-jail term in NDPS case

Goods train stuck at railway crossing on Issapur and Dera Bassi track; blocks connectivity to 12 villages

Monkey menace haunts Chandigarh's northern sectors, MC to get staff trained

3-time councillor Hardeep Singh Saini Akali Dal’s pick from Chandigarh

Sanjay Tandon: Constituency hopper or local leader, let Chandigarh voters decide

Bad weather forces diversion of some flights at Delhi airport

Bad weather forces diversion of some flights at Delhi airport

Delhi CM Kejriwal given insulin in Tihar jail after sugar levels soar

Inspired by gangster videos, 5 men try to extort money from Delhi businessman

Fire in adjacent building of Alliance Air office at Delhi airport

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal, Kavitha to remain in jail as Delhi court extends their judicial custody till May 7

Nawanshahr ex-MLA Angad Singh injured in road accident, admitted in Mohali

Nawanshahr ex-MLA Angad Singh injured in road accident

BJP leader Vijay Sampla’s nephew Robin Sampla joins AAP

Two killed, 1 hurt as car crashes into harvester

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

Jalandhar seat: Shift in Dalit dynastic allegiances amidst contest between ‘outsiders’

Highest number of oldest voters, third lowest first-timers in Ludhiana LS seat

Highest number of oldest voters, third lowest first-timers in Ludhiana LS seat

Ranjit Singh Dhillon is SAD candidate

Move door to door to boost elector turnout, admn tells election officials

Extortion calls: Police seize seven more guns, SSP’s stamp from duo

Where do you stand on pollution, environmentalists ask candidates

Patiala railway cops arrest drug peddler

Patiala railway cops arrest drug peddler

Schoolteacher robbed at knifepoint, left injured

Power engineers’ appeal to voters

Mohali: Health services hit as doctors protest assault on medical officer in Hoshiarpur, seek action

Health services suspended over assault on Hoshiarpur doctor