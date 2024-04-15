Weatherman extends forecast of wet spell over north-west India till April 21

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, April 15

The spell of rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds presently prevailing over parts of north-west India is likely to continue during the next 24 hours and a fresh wet spell is expected during April 18-21.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect north-west India from April 18. This is expected to bring in isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 kmh over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till April 20.

Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall or snowfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds is also likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till April 21.

During the past 24 hours, very light rain occurred at isolated places in Punjab. Rainfall in the state during the month of April has been severely deficient so far. From April 1 to April 14, the state received 0.6 mm rain compared to the long period average of 6.5 mm during this period, making for a shortfall of 91%.

During this month, many districts in Punjab have remained totally dry. These include Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Moga, Ropar and Fatehgarh Sahib, according to IMD data.

With the skies over Punjab largely remaining cloudy, there has been a fall in the day temperature. During the past 24 hours, the maximum temperature recorded in the state ranged from 27.7 degrees Celsius at SBS Nagar to 33 degrees Celsius at Bathinda, which was below normal at a few places by up to five degrees.

The minimum temperatures were in the range of 18.7 degrees Celsius at Moga to 22.8 degrees Celsius at Mohali, which were above normal at some places by up to 3.9 degrees Celsius, IMD data showed.

