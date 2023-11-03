13 unconscious in school after pepper spray in Kupwara district

PTI

Srinagar, November 2

Over a dozen students of a government school in Kupwara district had to be hospitalised after they fell unconscious during a self-defence event on Thursday, officials said.

One of the students sprayed pepper spray during the event due to which 13 female students fell unconscious at Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Handwara. Officials said the students were immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Superintendent of Associate Hospital GMC Handwara, Dr Aijaz Ahmad, said the students’ condition was stable.

#Kashmir #Kupwara #Srinagar