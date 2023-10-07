3 killed, 5 injured in J-K's Doda road accident

Jammu, October 7
Three people were killed and five injured late last evening in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.
Police said that a private vehicle went out of the driver's control at Khellani in Doda district late last evening and dropped into a deep gorge.
“Eight occupants of the ill-fated vehicle were injured in this accident. The injured were shifted to hospital where three critically injured persons succumbed.
“Five injured are being treated at the government medical college hospital in Doda town," police said.
The tough, hilly terrain of Doda and Kishtwar districts is notorious for fatal road accidents. Traffic department officials are blaming overloading and speeding by careless drivers for these accidents.
General public is blaming the officials of the traffic department for lack of supervision to bring the unruly drivers to the book.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'We are at war': Israeli PM Netanyahu after Hamas launches multi-front attack on country
Hamas fires thousands of rockets at Israel and sends fighter...
India, China among 8 countries US restricts trade with over support for Russia's military
China called the US action 'economic coercion and unilateral...
India script history, touch 100-medal tally at Asian Games
Claim gold in women's kabaddi for country's 100th medal
2 Indian pilots among 3 dead in plane crash in Canada's British Columbia
Both pilots, Abhay Gadroo, Yash Vijay Ramugade were from Mum...
NewsClick rejects allegations levelled in Delhi Police FIR against it as 'untenable and bogus'
Says proceedings initiated are ‘nothing but a blatant attemp...