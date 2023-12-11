3 men drown while crossing river in Reasi

Jammu, December 10
Three men on board an earthmover drowned in a river in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, the police said on Sunday. The heavy vehicle belonging to a stone crusher was crossing a river near Sungri village of Chassana when it got submerged around 9 pm on Saturday, the police said.
Inspector Suman Singh said the bodies of Nitish Kumar (22), Hoshiyar Singh (25) and Rajinder Kumar (27) were recovered by the rescuers and handed over to their families after legal formalities for the last rites.
