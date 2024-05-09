3rd terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam identified

Srinagar, May 9
The third terrorist killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district in an encounter with security forces was identified on Thursday.
“The third slain terrorist in Kulgam encounter has been identified as Momin Gulzar Mir, son of Gulzar Ahmed Mir of Eidgah area in Srinagar city,” police said.
The fresh firing had started at the encounter site in the Redwani area of Kulgam district on Wednesday.
“The area was sealed and the operation was started to flush out the lone surviving terrorist. He was killed yesterday evening,” police said.
Earlier, security forces had killed two terrorists at this encounter site, including the top TRF commander, Basit Dar.
He carried a reward of Rs 10 lakhs as he was involved in many terrorist activities.
Security forces also said that Dar was a terrorist commander of the LeT while TRF is the front outfit that owns responsibilities for the terrorist activities carried out by Let and JeM.
This is done to mislead the security forces which in intelligence parlance is called “trying to throw the security forces off scent”.
