Rs 51 lakh cash, liquor seized in Kathua district

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 3

Enforcement teams have seized significant amount of cash and liquor in Kathua district since the imposition of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Lok Sabha elections.

The enforcement teams intercepted and seized Rs 51.54 lakh rupees in cash along with liquor valued at Rs 39.63 lakh taking the amount of seizure to Rs 91.18 lakh.

Highlighting the significance of these measures, District Election Officer, Kathua, Rakesh Minhas, who also holds the role of Returning Officer, Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency, said, “Our enforcement teams are committed to maintain the principles of fair and transparent elections. We are continuously working to swiftly and resolutely identify and rectify any breaches of the MCC,” he said.

#Jammu #Kathua #Lok Sabha