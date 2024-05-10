Altaf Bukhari describes NC, PDP as ‘killers’ of Kashmiri youth

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 9

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari today described the National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the “killers of Kashmiri youth”.

“They should be ashamed. They opened the BJP’s route to Kashmir. The NC opened this route in 1998 and the PDP is still with them,” he said. Bukhari said he did not want PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti to win from south Kashmir’s Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat.

“These two parties are treacherous. They are killers. They are involved in the killings of children. I don’t want either of them to win,” the Apni Party chief said.

He described the slogans of the PDP and NC as mere facade, saying that if they were serious, they should tell people when they were going to get Kashmiri youths released and the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) repealed.

“We know their restoring dignity slogan. Their dignity is to just occupy the chair,” he added. “These two parties abuse Delhi before every election, and after the election, they become the relatives of Delhi. They will not win this time, so they will continue to abuse Delhi,” he said.

Bukhari said Kashmir had been peaceful and if Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah did not acknowledge that, it did not mean that peace didn’t exist here.

