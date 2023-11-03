Archer Sheetal’s parents honoured

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 2

Kishtwar SSP Khalil Poswal met the family members of armless archer Sheetal Devi—the first Indian woman to win three medals at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games—as a gesture of recognition and appreciation for her outstanding achievements, officials said.

Sheetal (16), who holds her bow with foot, defied all odds to win multiple gold medals and a silver medal for India at the Asian Para Games.

Sheetal, a dedicated and exceptionally talented para athlete, brought immense pride to India by securing these medals. Her dedication, hard work, and exceptional sportsmanship was appreciated even by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Poswal, who met the parents of Sheetal, said their unwavering support and encouragement played a significant role in her journey to success. He commended Sheetal’s resilience and determination, highlighting her as a shining example of what can be achieved through dedication and passion.

The SSP further said that recognition not only celebrates the achievements of Sheetal Devi but also serves as a source of motivation for aspiring athletes in Kishtwar and beyond. “It showcases that with hard work, determination, and unwavering support, individuals can overcome challenges and achieve greatness” he said.

Sheetal suffers from Phocomelia, a congenital condition which affects the development of upper or lower limbs of the child, resulting in unusually short limbs.

