Army begins tailoring programme for women

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 15

The Army is holding a 30-day stitching cadre programme in Kumla village of Ramban district, which began on Monday.

“This initiative is dedicated to empowering women by teaching them essential stitching and tailoring skills, thereby opening new avenues for employment and entrepreneurship. The comprehensive training includes theoretical knowledge and practical hands-on experience, covering key aspects of tailoring such as pattern drafting, cutting, sewing, and finishing garments,” an official spokesperson of Army said.

He said the cadre is led by local instructors with extensive experience in tailoring. “They provide personalised attention and mentorship to each participant, ensuring an enriching learning experience. The Army has facilitated all necessary infrastructure, sewing machines, and materials required for the training, creating an ideal environment for skill development. Upon completing the programme, participants will be equipped to explore various income-generating opportunities, from self-employment to working in local garment factories,” the spokesperson said.

He said this initiative not only aims to enhance the economic status of the women but also contributes to the overall development of the village community.

