Army Chief assesses security situation in J&K

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 21

Army Chief General Manoj Pande, who is on a two-day visit to Kashmir, today undertook a first-hand assessment of formations along the Line of Control in north Kashmir. He was briefed on the security situation and operational preparedness. Commanders also briefed the General on the existing ceasefire agreement on the Line of Control (LoC), development works on field fortifications, counter infiltration grid, operational preparedness and Army-citizen connect in border areas.

The Army Chief laid special emphasis on being vigilant and maintaining the sanctity of the Line of Control.

He complimented the synergy exhibited by all sections of the civil administration, the police, the Central Armed Police Forces and other agencies for improving the security situation.