Association writes to Shah over rail track passing through playground

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 29

As the Centre has approved extension of a railway line from Baramulla to Uri near the Line of Control (LoC), the Jammu and Kashmir Football Association has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking his intervention. The association is concerned that a railway track passing through the playground will deprive local youth space for sports and leisure activities. It also fears that it will hinder sports development in the region.

The association said it was shocked this week as the railway authorities installed concrete marking pillars, slicing through the heart of the college cricket ground in the Khawaja Bagh locality, delineating the path of the proposed Baramulla-Uri railway line.

Baramulla to Uri line The Centre has already granted approval to extend the railway line from Baramulla to the border town of Uri, effectively linking the LoC with the existing rail network. At present, the train operates along a stretch of 135.5 km from Banihal to Baramulla in north Kashmir.

The move has sparked concern among football players across the Kashmir valley. Efforts are being made to contact senior railway authorities and the Union Home Minister, who last year inaugurated an indoor sports facility at Baramulla.

The Jammu and Kashmir Football Association has written a letter to Shah and J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, seeking their immediate attention to “preserve the playground” of Degree College, Baramulla.

“It has recently come to our attention that the playground of Degree College, Baramulla, is under threat of being used as a track for a railway line by the Indian Railways. This ground has been a vital sporting hub for the local community, providing a space for various sports activities, including football, cricket and athletics. It has played a significant role in nurturing young talents and fostering a healthy sporting culture in the region,” says the letter of the association.

“With limited sporting infrastructure available, losing such a valuable resource would be a severe setback for the aspiring athletes of Baramulla,” it adds.

The Centre has already granted approval to extend the railway line from Baramulla to the border town of Uri, effectively linking the LoC with the existing rail network. At present, the train operates along a stretch of 135.5 km from Banihal to Baramulla in north Kashmir.

Besides the association, civil society groups of Baramulla have also urged the authorities concerned to “explore alternative solutions that would allow the playground to be preserved” for sports activities.

Earlier on March 14, the Baramulla Deputy Commissioner’s office had also sent a letter to the Deputy Chief Engineer, Northern Railway, Srinagar, highlighting the representation of various civil society groups seeking diversion of the proposed railway track.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amit Shah #Baramulla #Football #Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar