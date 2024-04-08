Chief Electoral Officer takes stock of poll preparations in J&K

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 7

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Jammu and Kashmir, P K Pole, today conducted a thorough review of preparations being put in place for the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Ganderbal during his visit to the district.

“The purpose of the visit was to assess readiness of the district administration for the electoral process,” a government statement said.

On the occasion, the CEO chaired a meeting of the Nodal Officers and AROs, wherein District Election Officer (DEO), Shyambir, presented the comprehensive plan details of major components of the election preparedness.

He informed that all arrangements for ensuring free and fair elections in the district have been made. The CEO took a detailed review of critical components of the ongoing election process including Transport plan, training to poll staff, Material Management, AMF, manpower, SVEEP, MCC, material management, Special Polling Stations, status of special polling stations, media monitoring,” the statement reads.

“Highlighting the significance of Adequate Minimum Facilities (AMF) at polling stations, the CEO underscored the importance of creating a conducive environment for voters to exercise their democratic rights freely and fairly,” the statement said.

