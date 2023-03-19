Cop dies shortly after arrest for bribery

PTI

Jammu, March 18

A policeman died at a hospital within hours of his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on graft charges in Kathua district on Saturday.

Head Constable Mushtaq Ahmad, a resident of Billawar, was caught red-handed while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 3,000 from a complainant at the women police station in Kathua district where he had been posted, officials said.

They said the policeman was being questioned in a separate room inside the police station by the CBI sleuths when he complained of uneasiness and was rushed to Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital for treatment. He died at the hospital. The cause of the death was not known immediately.

Station House Officer Kiran Devi confirmed the death of the policeman. “A detailed report will be shared later,” she said.