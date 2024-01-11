DC inspects newly built road in Doda

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 10

Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh held inspection of the recently constructed highway stretch from Khalleni to Marmat. The primary objective of the visit was to evaluate the maintenance and quality of the road infrastructure.

The inspection team, comprising key officials, meticulously examined the road's condition, identifying any maintenance requirements and assessing compliance to construction quality standards.

The DC issued directives to the NHIDCL manager and other relevant authorities to promptly address any identified maintenance issues.

