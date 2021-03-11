Delimitation panel may submit report on J&K next week

New Delhi: The Delimitation Commission, which is mandated to redraw the Assembly constituencies of J&K, is likely to submit its final report to the government next week, sources said. After that, it would make public some details on constituencies and their size through a gazette notification, sources added. TNS
J&K appoints acid attack victim as standing counsel
Srinagar: The J&K administration has appointed Advocate Sehar Nazir (27), an acid attack victim, as standing counsel for Srinagar. The move aims at ensuring empowerment of victims of crime against women, the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs stated.OC
Son of ex-minister ‘scuffles’ with pupils, video goes viral
Jammu: Vikramaditya Singh, son of ex-deputy CM Nirmal Singh, reportedly had a scuffle with NSUI members, who stopped Nirmal at Jammu varsity. A video has gone viral. Later, Nirmal pacified the crowd.
Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage
Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...
Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts
Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...
Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann
Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...
4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state
One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...
Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi
Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors