Delimitation panel may submit report on J&K next week

Our Correspondent

New Delhi: The Delimitation Commission, which is mandated to redraw the Assembly constituencies of J&K, is likely to submit its final report to the government next week, sources said. After that, it would make public some details on constituencies and their size through a gazette notification, sources added. TNS

J&K appoints acid attack victim as standing counsel

Srinagar: The J&K administration has appointed Advocate Sehar Nazir (27), an acid attack victim, as standing counsel for Srinagar. The move aims at ensuring empowerment of victims of crime against women, the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs stated.OC

Son of ex-minister ‘scuffles’ with pupils, video goes viral

Jammu: Vikramaditya Singh, son of ex-deputy CM Nirmal Singh, reportedly had a scuffle with NSUI members, who stopped Nirmal at Jammu varsity. A video has gone viral. Later, Nirmal pacified the crowd.