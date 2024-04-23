DGP reviews security arrangements

PTI

Srinagar, April 22

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief RR Swain on Monday reviewed the preparedness of the security forces for conducting the Lok Sabha elections in south Kashmir.

He reviewed the security preparedness for the upcoming general elections in a joint officers meeting held at south Kashmir's Anantnag district, the spokesperson said. The meeting was aimed to assess the readiness of the forces deployed for the elections, facilitating a collaborative effort towards ensuring the safe and successful conduct of the polls, he said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anantnag #Jammu #Kashmir #Lok Sabha #Srinagar