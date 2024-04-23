DGP reviews security arrangements

Srinagar, April 22
Jammu and Kashmir Police chief RR Swain on Monday reviewed the preparedness of the security forces for conducting the Lok Sabha elections in south Kashmir.
He reviewed the security preparedness for the upcoming general elections in a joint officers meeting held at south Kashmir's Anantnag district, the spokesperson said. The meeting was aimed to assess the readiness of the forces deployed for the elections, facilitating a collaborative effort towards ensuring the safe and successful conduct of the polls, he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'
Says Israeli attack on Iran's diplomatic premises constitute...
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...
Court rejects Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing
Tells AIIMS to form board to monitor CM’s health