Four killed in two road accidents in Jammu division

PTI

Jammu, November 27

Four people were killed and two others sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Jammu division, the police said on Sunday.

In the first incident, two youngsters, identified as Jatin Manhas (18) and Mahruda Pratap Singh (15), died after two motorcycles had a head-on collision at Dablehar-Chak Mohd Yaar road in Ranbir Singh Pura area on the outskirts of the city on Saturday.

According to the police, the bikes were being driven at a high speed. Two others — Sagar Singh (13) and Chanpreet Singh (18) — were injured in the collision. While Manhas was riding solo, the other three were returning from tuition classes, they said.

In another incident, an apple-laden truck coming from Kashmir skidded off road and fell into a deep gorge in Nagrota area late on Saturday evening, the police said. The truck driver and his helper died. They have been identified as Wahin Hussain (truck driver) of Reasi and Mohammad Younis of Jammu.