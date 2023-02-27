IAF airlifts 388 stranded passengers in Jammu

Jammu, February 26
The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday airlifted 388 passengers from Jammu to the Union Territory of Ladakh, a defence spokesman said. The passengers had been stranded in Jammu.
2 IL-76 aircrafts were pressed into service from Jammu Air Force Station under Operation Sadbhavana.
