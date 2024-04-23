INDIA VOTES 2024: Apni Party, Peoples Conference join hands to take on NC, PDP in Valley

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, April 22

While the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are slugging it out against each other in the three constituencies of Kashmir, a counter alliance of Apni Party and Peoples Conference (PC) emerged in Kashmir on Monday.

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari on Monday announced in Srinagar that his party would support Peoples Conference (PC) chief Sajad Gani Lone, who is contesting from Baramulla constituency against NC’s Omar Abdullah. Former Rajya Sabha member Mir Mohammad Fayaz is the PDP’s candidate from the seat.

Announcement days after Chugh’s visit The development comes days after BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh met Lone and Bukhari in Kashmir

It is believed that discussions regarding the alliance were held during the meeting

Both Apni Party and the PC have in the past been termed as “B-teams” of the BJP by the Opposition

On Saturday, Lone had reached out to the Apni Party to unite against the NC in Baramulla. Lone enjoys the support of locals in many parts of the constituency. He was a minister in the BJP-PDP government in J&K.

Addressing the media, Bukhari said he was supporting Lone as he had a fresh vision and represented a new era in politics. He added that their fight was for the restoration of statehood and the reinstatement of job and land rights. Lone had said that the NC would benefit from the division of votes and had urged the Apni party to support him.

Under the alliance, the PC will not field its candidates in Srinagar and Anantnag LS constituencies. Apni Party has fielded Mohammad Ashraf Mir from Srinagar and Zafar Iqbal Manhas from Anantnag.

