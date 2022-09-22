Jammu-Kashmir highway to remain shut for 4 hours daily till September 27 for undertaking repairs

Ramban/Jammu, September 22
The Jammu-Srinagar national highway will remain closed for traffic for four hours daily till September 27 to undertake repairs in various landslide-prone areas, officials said.
Traffic would be halted from 3 am to 7 am during the repair work, according to the direction issued by Chief Secretary AK Mehta.
To carry out urgent repairs on shooting stones prone NH-44 stretch by NHAI, including Cafeteria Morh-Mehad, the chief secretary called for a four-hour halt of traffic for a period of five days from Friday, they said.
Mehta asked officers to ensure smooth movement of fruit-laden trucks on the highway.
He also asked officers to complete the double laning of stretches between Banihal and Ramban and its subsequent black topping within a period of 10 days.
The chief secretary underlined the need for creating minimum obstacles for the movement of traffic during the five days and asked officials to halt traffic only during the night when traffic is lean and minimum.
He asked officials to look for different scientific methods like use of GPS technology and others for better management of traffic and procure road safety gear.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...